Four arrested following Cliftonville shop burglary

Four men have been arrested following the burglary of a shop in Cliftonville.

Kent Police was called at 3am on Sunday (June 7) after a group of people were seen leaving a shop in Northdown Road with a large bag.

Officers attended and discovered the shutter of the shop had been damaged and a large number of cigarettes had been stolen.

Four men, aged between 19 and 28, all from the Gravesend area, were later arrested in Gravesend on suspicion of burglary.

They have all since been released on bail until Monday, June 29, Tuesday, June 30 and Wednesday, July 1.

Enquiries are ongoing and police have seized a crowbar and cigarettes as part of their investigation.