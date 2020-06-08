Proposal for flats and house at former The Victoria restaurant in Ramsgate

A proposal to convert a former Italian restaurant in Ramsgate into flats has been submitted to Thanet council.

Five flats and one three-bed house fronting Union Street are planned for the site of The Victoria in Hardres Street, which opened in 2017.

The application has been made by Mohammed Gaffar with agent Jon Boon Architects.

The application also includes an upgrade of the existing two storey residential unit.

An application for change of use to residential made last year was withdrawn. The new plans have reduced the number of housing units.

Second hand shop Desperate dan’s was at the site prior to The Victoria.

A decision is yet to be made. The plans can be seen on the Thanet council planning portal, reference F/TH/20/0569