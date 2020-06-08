Margate’s Victorian shelter taped off after vandals rip out benching

Thanet council has taped off the Victorian shelter in Margate’s Marine Drive after vandals ripped out seating and dumped rubbish including a trolley.

The destruction was discovered this morning (June 8) by a resident. The Isle of Thanet News alerted the council to the debris.

A council team has since been to the shelter to clear the mess and the broken glass and will now have to fork out taxpayers’ cash for the repairs.

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “It’s always disappointing to have to spend council tax payers’ money on repairing mindless vandalism. Our street cleansing team attended the shelter as soon as it was reported earlier today and cleared up the mess and broken glass. It has been temporarily taped off while the bench seat gets repaired.

“Anyone who witnesses vandalism or other anti-social behaviour should report it to the police as soon as possible using 101 or, if it is persistent, to our Community Safety team online .”