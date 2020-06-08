Duo arrested in Ramsgate over reported theft from a vulnerable woman

Two men have been arrested in Ramsgate following a reported theft from a vulnerable woman in Herne Bay.

Kent Police was called to Churchill Avenue at 1.35pm on Thursday (June 4) following a report that money had been stolen from a woman.

Two men had approached the woman saying they were selling household items before taking money from her.

Two male in their 20s were later arrested in Ramsgate on suspicion of theft. They have since been bailed until Monday, June 29.

An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/94304/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org