Organisers cancel Ramsgate Week Regatta 2020

This year’s Ramsgate Week Regatta is the latest event to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which attracts competitors from all over England and Europe, was due to take place in July.

It is thought to be the first time, outside of the World Wars, that the Regatta has been cancelled during the 163 year history of the Royal Temple Yacht Club which hosts it.

The event was sponsored by Euromarine Insurance Services.

The Ramsgate Week Team had hoped that it would be possible to hold the Regatta. But organisers say despite the progress that is being made towards the UK’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that the event will not be possible while protecting all those involved.

Commodore David Parish said: “The Royal Temple Yacht Club has always run a professional event attracting boats from many different clubs and countries and we know that this will be a disappointment to many, including the Ramsgate Week team and our sponsors, but unfortunately we cannot see how we can run the Regatta in the way we would wish.

“We appreciate the patience that everyone has shown while we looked into how we could go ahead with Ramsgate Week, but unfortunately it is not to be this year and we would like to thank the many volunteers who have been waiting to jump into action if needed.”

Ramsgate Week Chairperson Karen Cox added: “In the 163 year history of the Royal Temple Yacht Club we believe this to be the first cancellation of our flagship event outside of the two World Wars.

“However, we owe it to all our competitors, both local and visiting, to provide a quality event and maintain the reputation of our club and the Regatta.”

Plans are now underway for Euromarine Insurance Ramsgate Week 2021, which will take place between July 18-23, 2021.

Those competitors who have already entered the contest will be contacted in the next few days and will be invited to roll over their 2020 entry to 2021.