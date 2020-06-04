Take on a virtual Hadrian’s Wall hike in aid of Pilgrims Hospices

Hike the historic Hadrian’s Wall Path… virtually for Pilgrims Hospice care.

The event is the first of @Pilgrims Hospices Virtual Hike series and features the Hadrian’s Wall Path. The challenge is to walk the equivalent distance to the length of the ancient Roman fortification – 88 miles- from, or near to , your own home this month.

Earn digital badges along the way and track you progress, and everyone else’s via the award-winning, free Pilgrims Event App.

Hiking from coast to coast along Hadrian’s Wall is an iconic experience on many a walker’s bucket list. People are invited to take on this virtual version of the challenge without the travel expenses and raise cash for Pilgrims Hospice.

During this extraordinary time, it is more important than ever to make sure to stay active and feel connected to one another. Walking in the great outdoors does wonders for our physical health as well as mental well-being, so Pilgrims designed this unique challenge for everyone to enjoy spending more time outdoors while following government guidelines regarding social distancing.

Register at www.pilgrimshospices.org/event/virtual-hike-hadrians-wall-path/ and walk the specified distance either near to where you live, or on a treadmill at home. You can break the mileage down into as many days as you need to depending on your free time and ability level. From a long hike, to a simple lunchtime stroll, watch the miles stack up until you reach Wallsend.

It’s £5 to enter, with all proceeds going directly to help Pilgrims nurses who are #StillHereStillCaring for patients and families living with a life-limiting illness during the current health crisis.

Join the @Pilgrims #StayHomeHospiceHero group and share your virtual hikes throughout June.