New DropLocal service urges businesses and drivers to get involved

A new venture for local deliveries is putting out a call for drivers and businesses to join up.

DropLocal is described as like a ‘local Amazon’ but offering a local, same day delivery for Thanet.

The idea is to match Thanet businesses with drivers in their area offering a two hour collection service and same day delivery for a fixed fee of £3. Drivers will receive £2 of the fee – much greater than the average 60p per parcel offered by organisations such as Amazon.

DropLocal organisers Ed Foster and Ian Lodge say the venture is in response to how live may need to adapt now and after the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Ian said: “Once the lockdown took hold, people started to realise that their “new normal” might be very different from how they had behaved before: how they worked (if they were allowed to); how they taught their children; how they used their leisure time; and how they shopped.

“It struck us that businesses and their customers alike would need a simple solution to access products on their local high streets – and a key part of that thought process was how – and how economically – a business could deliver its products to its customers.

“That’s how DropLocal was born.

“For businesses, it provides a quick, easy and cheap delivery service, so you don’t have to spend your time and money undertaking your own deliveries, when you could be spending your time more profitably.

For delivery drivers, it gives you the flexibility to work when and how hard you want, and to earn several times what drivers are paid for delivering for other courier services.”

To join up as a business or a driver register at www.droplocal.uk