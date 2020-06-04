Two people arrested in Cliftonville on suspicion of weapon and drug offences

Two people have been arrested after weapons, cash and drugs were seized in a property in Cliftonville.

Knuckle dusters, knives and swords were among the haul found by officers during the raid in Norfolk Road yesterday (June 3).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police attended a property in Norfolk Road following information that prohibited weapons believed to be imported from America were due to be delivered.

“When officers searched the property they seized a number of weapons including knuckle dusters, knives and swords. They also found a quantity of cannabis and cash.

“A 35-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, both from Cliftonville were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and the importation of prohibited weapons.”

Both have been released under investigation.