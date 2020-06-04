Margate takeaway receives one star hygiene rating after ‘partially eaten’ food complaint

Ramsgate Fried Chicken in Margate has been given a one star food hygiene rating following an inspection on May 5.

The takeaway, in Ramsgate Road, was subject to an investigation after a complaint that it had delivered food that had been partially eaten and touched by at least one other customer before reaching its destination.

The council’s Public Protection officer visited the Ramsgate Fried Chicken premises following the complaints from two upset customers that food was retrieved from one address after it was discovered the wrong order had been delivered but then taken directly to another customer despite having been opened, touched and partially eaten before the error was discovered.

In an email sent to one of the complainants a Thanet council officer said the food and hygiene rating at the takeaway, which had been a four, has ‘been adjusted,’ although the business had 28 days to appeal.

That time is now up and the one rating remains.

The officer added: “I have made it abundantly clear that they need to take a number of measures in order to make their takeaway service safe and will continue to support them in doing this so that they can get it right in the future.”