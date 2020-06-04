Preparations underway for anticipated early July opening of beach huts

Preparations are being made to reopen beach services and beach huts in Thanet by an expected date in early July.

Following further easing of Government lockdown restrictions allowing people to spend more time outside in groups of six, Your Leisure has been working with Thanet District Council to find safe solutions for the re-opening of services.

From Monday (June 8), private beach huts owners at Westbrook, St Mildred’s and Westbay will be invited to make arrangements for their huts to be positioned.

From Monday, June 15, private beach hut owners at Stone Bay, Viking, Louisa, Dumpton and Minnis Bay will then be invited to make arrangements for their huts to be positioned.

To assist with bay management and positioning of beach huts, bay inspectors will be in situ from the June 8 (Westbrook, St Mildred’s, Westbay) and June 15 (Stone Bay, Viking Bay Louisa Bay, Dumpton and Minnis Bay).

All beach huts are to be positioned by Friday, June 26, in order for final checks to be completed to make the anticipated early July re-opening.

Although a date has not yet been confirmed the aim to restart the beach hut service by early July, if not before.

A Your Leisure spokesperson said: “We are sure it will be possible to start enjoying our beaches safely again really soon, but we must be extra considerate of our neighbours and other seafront users and encourage the 2-metre social distancing rules in accordance with Government guidance.

“As beach hut provision around the UK is reintroduced, we are also now in the process of implementing further preparation arrangements to get the beach hut service re-open.

“There are still a lot of moving parts to ensure that everything is in place in time and we would like to thank customers for their patience and cooperation during these unprecedented and challenging times.

“Our Team is now in the process of contacting customers to advise them of the dates and to outline some additional information relating to contractors and the hut transportation and positioning.

Beach huts will remain closed until the anticipated early July reopening.

Cllr Steve Albon, Cabinet Member for Operational Services at Thanet District Council, said:“We would remind everyone who does decide to visit our open spaces and beaches that they must use common sense and act responsibly.

“The government guidance does allow for greater movement but this has to be done with consideration. We are not back to normal yet. This means that there isn’t the usual access to facilities, for example there are still no lifeguards on duty at the majority of our beaches.

“We would urge anyone who does want to enjoy our beautiful beaches to do so safely, to respect our coastline and to protect yourselves and others.”

Anyone wanting further information can contact beachhuts@yourleisure.uk.com or alternatively call 01843 296111.