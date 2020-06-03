Two George Floyd protests to be held in Thanet

A peaceful protest in solidarity of Black Lives Matter following the killing of American George Floyd in Minneapolis will be held in Thanet on Sunday (June 7).

Derek Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee into Mr Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he was handcuffed face down on the ground.

Black Lives Matter protests have been held across the globe in the wake of Mr Floyd’s death.

Organised by People Dem Collective, participants to the ‘Margate to Minneapolis’ march are invited to meet at 11.30am at the Viking Ship play park in Ethelbert Terrace, Cliftonville. At noon protesters will walk along the coastline to the Margate steps, opposite The Parade, and kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Those taking part are asked to wear protective masks.

Another protest is being held on Saturday, June 13 at noon with a march from Ramsgate town centre to Margate seafront. This will again be followed by kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Participants are asked to wear protective masks, follow social distancing and bring food and water. They are also asked to wear black with one colourful item.

An event page for the march says: “When we arrive in Margate we will kneel for exactly 8 minutes 46 seconds in silence. (This is inhumane amount of time Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck) This will be to show our respect for George, that lost his life to the racist mistreatment and brutality that the police and justice system delivered.

“Forget about all the labels that they’ve given us, forget race, ethnicity, nationality this a HUMAN BEING PROBLEM and it’s WORLDWIDE.

“So let’s stand together as one and show the world that they cannot divide us!”