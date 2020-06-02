Thanet Together fundraiser launched for isle food banks as demand continues to rise

Thanet council has launched a community fundraiser on behalf of the isle’s food bank services.

The Thanet Together fundraiser aims to raise almost £10,000 to support the work of organisations which have faced unprecedented demand since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The food banks have been working flat out to meet the rise in demand for help and, as the weeks go on, many families continue to experience hardship and still need support from services such as Thanet Food Link, Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet, Ramsgate Town Council’s distribution hub, St Austin and St Gregory, The Gap, Glo Gen, the Salvation Army and more.

The Thanet Together appeal is asking those who can to pledge a donation and help raise just under £10,000. The deadline for pledges is Tuesday, June 30 and the full target must be met for any of the funding to be released.

All the money pledged will be given to registered food banks who support residents across the district or be used by the council to purchase items in bulk for those food banks, as well as for giving food and essentials directly to residents in need.

The aim is for established local groups to be able to continue to help those most in need at this time. Thanet council already donated £9,500 directly to food banks in the area.

Cllr Helen Whitehead, Deputy Leader of Thanet District Council said: “Extraordinary efforts are currently being made by local people to provide for all those who are affected by this unprecedented national crisis.

“Food banks are doing an exceptional job, but we want to support them as much as possible to help those in our community that need it. We also know lots of people want to find ways to help, and working as a central hub will help us to support those who are working so hard through bulk purchasing and distribution.

“To make sure that help gets to people using food banks across the area, we’ve agreed to act as a central hub for a fundraising appeal: Thanet Together. Thanet District Council has already made a generous donation but we’re hoping that together we can raise the same amount again.

“These are difficult times, and we want to do as much as possible to help people through them, and we know that our community does too. There are many ways that individuals can help currently; times are extraordinarily hard for many, which is why we are trying to create a centralised fund, but there are so many ways to help.

“If you can, please donate to help our food banks; but if you can’t, please, please remember that volunteering, supporting, being a listening ear for someone who needs it or simply taking care of yourself to make sure you and our community recovers well from this are all vital endeavours.

“Thank you so much to everyone who is working so hard; and if you can help to support those who are working so hard within our food banks, please do. Our community needs us, and whatever way you can manage to help, please remember you are hugely valued as part of it.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the appeal can do so via the Thanet Together fundraising page: https://www.spacehive.com/ thanet-together.

For those unable to donate, they are asked to share the link.