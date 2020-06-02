One teen fined and one released following arrests in Margate seafront ‘disturbance’

A 19-year-old woman from Margate has been issued with a £90 penalty notice for being drunk and disorderly in a public place following a large disturbance at the seafront on Saturday (May 30).

A 17-year old boy, also from Margate, arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, has been released under investigation.

The arrests took place after a large police presence attended after a fight erupted amongst a group of people close to the steps off Marine Drive and The Parade.

A dispersal order was put in place to clear the area and deter further disturbance.