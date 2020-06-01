Beach security patrols to be brought in at Viking Bay and other Broadstairs spots

Beach security patrols are to be trialled at Viking Bay and other Broadstairs’ beaches.

The decision has been prompted by antisocial behaviour such as the beach brawl that broke out on Viking Bay over the May bank holiday.

Following similar schemes already undertaken in Southend and other coastal resorts across the UK, members of Broadstairs & St. Peter’s Town Council have agreed to fund the trial over the coming weeks, centred around Viking Bay, but also covering all the bays and beaches in the CT10 postcode area.

The major beaches and bays will be patrolled by private security guards, whose main role will be to ensure social distancing, prevent anti-social behaviour and provide a physical presence on the beach

The measures were agreed at the town council’s Finance and General Purposes Committee meeting held on May 27.

It will be part-funded through the Town Council’s grant budget, money that was previously earmarked for events in Broadstairs which can no longer go ahead, and also out of the town-wide improvement budget. If the trial is deemed a success and is well received by the community, the Town Council will consider extending the scheme over the summer.

Local firms Marc-One and Probe Security will provide the patrols, also resulting in a boost to Thanet employment.

Cllr Rosalind Binks, Chair of the Finance and General Purposes Committee, said: “The fine weather will undoubtedly bring many visitors to the town in the next few weeks. Residents have shown remarkable resolve in following social distancing rules during the lockdown and the Town Council is determined to do everything in its power to ensure that both residents and visitors can enjoy our beautiful beaches as safely as possible.”

Danielle Dunn, Town Clerk, Broadstairs & St. Peter’s Town Council, added: “The Town Council has been discussing utilising beach security for a while, especially after private security has been successfully used around Pierremont Hall, a previous hotspot for anti-social behaviour in Broadstairs.

“Following the well-reported incident which occurred at Viking Bay over the Bank Holiday and the rules relating to the Covid-19 outbreak, it seemed a prime opportunity to trial a beach security scheme and see if it will benefit the community at large.”

When visiting the beaches:

Be responsible and respect other people’s personal space keeping a 2m distance.

If you do have symptoms or feel unwell, please stay at home and self isolate.

When parking please observe parking restrictions and leave enough room for emergency vehicles to get through.

TDC have increased street cleaning services and put 200 extra bins in key locations. If you cannot find a bin, please take your rubbish home. #onlyleavefootprints