Chatham & Clarendon School scoop top Lockdown heroes award for brilliant visor scheme

Members of the Design Technology department at Chatham & Clarendon School in Ramsgate have scooped the UK’s top lockdown DIY project award.

The team were voted for as lockdown heroes by thousands of Telegraph readers.

Industrious staff at the school set up a production line to create visors for NHS staff and other frontline workers.

It may have started as a small project but their amazing efforts meant almost 30,000 visors were produced and delivered to QEQM Hospital, care homes and GPs.

Staff -Adam Taylor, Tom Brewin, and Ben Kelly -set up the line and manufactured the first batch of visors. Volunteers soon joined the effort, including students, parents and Thanet firefighters.

The Telegraph Lockdown Awards received more than 1,500 nominations across 11 categories with Chatham & Clarendon triumphing for the best DIY Project.

Head teacher Debra Liddicoat said: “We were surprised and delighted to be nominated for the Telegraph Lockdown Awards, so to find out we won our category, was the icing on the cake!

“All those involved did it because they wanted to make a contribution towards helping out the NHS and other key workers, so to be recognised for our efforts is just brilliant!”