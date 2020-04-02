Chatham and Clarendon Grammar staff produce visors for NHS staff – and now need your help

Industrious staff at Chatham and Clarendon Grammar School in Ramsgate have set up a production line to create visors for NHS staff – but now need more materials.

Today (April 2) the school’s Design Technology staff -Adam Taylor, Tom Brewin, and Ben Kelly -set up the line and manufactured 84 visors for front line staff at QEQM Hospital in Margate and an isle GP.

The production line is at the school’s Red House DT department. Mr Taylor has been working with QEQM staff to finalise a design.

School spokesman Craig Lowis said: “Early this morning we had the green light to start making. This afternoon 82 of today’s manufactured masks were delivered to QEQM, with the other two going to a local doctor’s practice.

“We are really keen to keep making these, as nursing, surgery, and anaesthetic care are desperate for this personal protection equipment (PPE). Yesterday we exhausted all of our stock of necessary materials to make the face shields.

“If anybody has any contacts within manufacturing companies that may be able to help with a supply of these materials please please ask, or let us know and I’ll check.”

The materials used were:

1.5/2mm HIPS (High Impact Polystyrene Sheet)

0.5/0.75mm Clear PVC (Each shield is approximately 260x260mm)

Cable Ties

EMAIL TBREWIN@CCGRAMMARSCHOOL.CO.UK if you can help