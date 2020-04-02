Extra measures pledged to protect staff and customers amid crowding concerns at Tesco

A worried customer shopping in Tesco Extra in Westwood yesterday (April 1) says a staff member was close to tears due to people ignoring social distancing advice.

The customer said the store worker was so upset she even asked him to complain to management about the crowding.

His photos show people next to each other instore despite floor markings for social distancing and a limit on the number of customers inside at any one time.

The customer said: “It was heaving, every aisle was busy. I said to a lady worker ‘it’s packed in here’ and she turned around close to tears and said ‘I know, could you please complain to the manager?’

“You couldn’t socially distance in there, it was scary.”

Tesco says it is introducing additional measures to protect staff and customers, including installing protective screens at the checkouts. Other supermarkets, such as Aldi, have screens in place to protect their staff.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are introducing additional measures to protect our customers and colleagues and ensure that everyone in our stores maintains a safe distance. We’re asking customers to help by following some simple requests when they shop with us.”

The store has signs with safety advice in the car park and shop and will be offering hand sanitiser and cleaning wipes to help customers shop safely

Tesco stores also have:

Floor markings in the car park aim to help customers to maintain safe distances when queuing.

A limit on the flow of people coming into the store to ensure they don’t get too congested.

Hand sanitisers placed around stores for customers and staff to use, as well as extra cleaning products for customers to wipe down the trolley or basket.

Directional floor markings and new signage, to create a safe flow around the store.

Floor markings to help keep a safe distance from others while waiting to pay.

Installation of protective screens at checkouts being carried out.

Where possible, separate entrances and exits to stores

What is social distancing?

Social distancing measures are steps to reduce social interaction between people. This will help reduce the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

They are to:

Avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19). These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough

Avoid non-essential use of public transport when possible

Work from home, where possible.

Avoid large and small gatherings

Avoid gatherings with friends and family. Keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media

Use telephone or online services to contact your GP or other essential services

If you meet others when you are outdoors (or shopping) ensure that you stay at least 2 metres away

Stay at home if you have either:

a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

a new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.

if you have symptoms, stay at home for 7 days

if you live with other people, they should stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person got symptoms

If you live with someone who is 70 or over, has a long-term condition, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system, try to find somewhere else for them to stay for 14 days.

If you have to stay at home together, try to keep away from each other as much as possible.

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service if:

you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home

your condition gets worse

your symptoms do not get better after 7 days

Use the 111 coronavirus service