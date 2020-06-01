Ribbon cutting for new Ramsgate supermarket

A new supermarket has opened in Ramsgate’s Harbour Street.

Days supermarket is run by Mr and Mrs Rajkamal and was officially opened by Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara last week.

The store is the second in Thanet for the family with Days supermarket also based in Northdown Road, Cliftonville.

At the ribbon cutting Cllr Ara said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce the opening of the Days’ supermarket, in Ramsgates’ Harbour Street.

“As mayor, ward councillor, and also as a neighbour, I would like to welcome Mr and Mrs Rajkamal to the community, and wish them every success in their venture.

“Harbour Street is a picturesque, prosperous part of Ramsgate town, with a number of international restaurants and coffee houses. It is a minutes’ walk from the town centre, where we have all of the High Street banks.

“If you are in town, please come and visit the new shop they have varieties of tinned food, fresh fruits and vegetables and other households essentials.”