Stark social distancing message issued by Public Health chiefs in Kent

Public Health chiefs in Kent have issued a stark message ahead of the weekend – you are risking your life and the lives of others if you do not behave responsibly.

Despite the easing of government lockdown guidelines, a public health crisis still exists with nearly 5,000 people suffering from Covid-19 in the county.

However, demand at East Kent hospitals has been considered lowered enough to stand down volunteer workers.

Kent, Medway and the coastal district and borough councils reported last weekend that many people who flocked to the coast and to country parks were not sticking to social distancing guidelines. There was also litter left lying around, cars parked all over the place and, with many public toilets closed, people urinating and defecating on the beaches.

On behalf of the Kent Resilience Forum, Director of Public Health at Medway Council, James Williams, said “There is still a danger of spreading Covid-19 and it is absolutely vital that Kent and Medway residents, as well as anyone visiting the county’s beaches and open spaces, continue to social distance to help everyone stay safe. If people do not follow the guidelines and behave responsibly, the virus will start to spread rapidly once again.

“We have all been affected by coronavirus over the past few months and appreciate that more people will want to enjoy some of the additional freedom we have been given, especially during the warmer weather. However, there are still measures we should be taking to protect ourselves and others, including washing our hands regularly.

“As part of the government’s Stay Alert messaging, I would encourage residents living in Kent and Medway to observe the social distancing rules at all times. Thank you to communities who have pulled together to support others during these difficult times and to residents for continuing to follow government advice and protecting our NHS.”

It’s feared that the easing of government restrictions could lead to people becoming complacent and dismissing the warnings. Members of the resilience forum say things are not back to normal and we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

At the Downing Street press conference on Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said it was “essential” people stayed two metres apart, warning the risk had not gone away.

The Kent Resilience Forum is urging residents to continue to listen to government advice, follow the guidelines and prevent the infection rate of Covid19 from increasing in the county.