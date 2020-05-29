Cliftonville Games and outdoor cinema events cancelled for 2020

The annual Cliftonville Games and Cliftonville Outdoor Cinema have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Around 3000 people usually attend Cliftonville Games at the Oval Bandstand, which was due to take place this year on August 29.

GRASS Cliftonville organisers said the ongoing pandemic meant that calling off the event was “the only safe option”.

It is the first time in 17 years that the annual Cliftonville Games will not take place.

Simon Bell, GRASS Cliftonville chairperson, said: “The decision follows much discussion about health and safety risks in the run-up to the cut off date for event applications to TDC, which requires 14 weeks notice before the date of the event.

“This has not been an easy decision to make, but the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the way in which it has unfolded, means that this is the only safe option.”

Sadly, the popular Cliftonville Outdoor Cinema run by GRASS has also had to be cancelled for 2020.

The GRASS committee is hoping to stage an alternative Cliftonville event at Halloween. This is “still at the early stage of planning.”

