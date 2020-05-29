Margate artists feature in new free colouring book for families

Margate artists are keeping families entertained with a free colouring book, specifically designed for use while restrictions on public life are in place.

Bobby and Kate Evans from Margate-based company, Telegramme created a design which has been featured in the colouring book, along with 11 other artists.

Compiled by print company, Awesome Merchandise, the Great Indoors colouring book features illustrations aimed at encouraging kids and adults to get creative.

Bobby and Kate’s fun ‘popcorn’ design was inspired by mid-century Americana and a love of movies.

Bobby said: “We jumped at the chance to be part of this awesome project! We have a toddler ourselves and know how difficult and important it is to keep them engaged and active during this time. As illustrators you feel pretty useless during times like this – when amazing key workers are helping to keep the world turning and making it possible for everyone to stay home and stay safe.

“So being part of something that can help bring a little bit of joy to little ones (and big ones) is a total honour. Our little popcorn guy is inspired by mid-century Americana and our love for movies – something we’ll be enjoying even more of during lockdown!”

James Lyall, Managing Director at Awesome Merchandise said: “We launched this project to celebrate some of the amazing artists around the UK, and get families together doing something creative during these crazy times.

“There are some fantastic, unique designs that have been created by some very talented artists and it’s wonderful to see people getting involved and being inspired by them by downloading and ordering the books.”

Initially launching with 1,000 hard copies up for grabs, due to huge demand, the design company has now made over 3,000, with almost the same number of digital copies downloaded. To download a version to print your at home, or colour in digitally, visit Awesome Merchandise at http://awesomemerchandise.com/thegreatindoors