Fancy dress and a cake to mark (possibly) the last Thursday night Clap for Carers

Tonight (May 28) could be the final official Clap for Carers after the event founder said the event should now stop.

People have clapped in praise of frontline workers every Thursday at 8pm since March 26 with many taking to pots and pans, singing and even the Ramsgate Tunnels war siren being sounded.

But Annemarie Plas, who originally set up the weekly event, says now is the time to stop.

She told Sky News: “I think it’s good to have the last of the series, because to have the most impact I think it is good to stop it at its peak.

“Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised.”

Amongst those marking the clapping today (May 27) will be a driver at United Cars in Ramsgate who is delivering a fantastic cake to Thanet’s ambulance staff.

Driver Shane Keeler wanted to give something back to the crews and so had the cake made by Sarah’s Kitchen and will be dropping it off at the Haine Road Make Ready station this afternoon. The company has also been delivering food parcels to the crews.

It may also be the last chance for one Maynard Avenue, Garlinge, family to get out the fancy dress.

The Bradbury family -mum and dad Chris and Lesley, daughter Ashleigh and son Nick plus Ashleigh’s partner and also Nick’s partner Scott Williams and dog Red have worn an assortment of crazy costumes to amuse the neighbours each Thursday evening!