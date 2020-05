Emergency services were called to St Lawrence High Street, Ramsgate, yesterday (May 27) after reports that two people were unconscious.

Police and paramedics attended the scene, at the bus stop outside Ellington Infant School.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to the High Street at 6pm to reports of persons unconscious.

“We took one woman for a suspected drug-related incident to QEQM Hospital.”