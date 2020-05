A police chase through Newington estate yesterday (May 27) ended when the culprit dumped the car and ran off.

Police pursued a car through roads including Riverdale Close, Conyngham Close, Chichester Road and Kimberley Road during the afternoon.

Police requested the driver of the vehicle to stop in Newington Road at about 3.20pm after officers suspected the vehicle was not insured.

The driver made off from patrols and the car was later found abandoned in Ramsgate Road.

No arrests were made.