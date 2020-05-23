New Ramsgate trail will remember isle’s everyday heroes with eight Blue Plaques

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, today they’re in scrubs and not capes and during the Second World War not every hero wore a uniform.

Mr Ramsgate, local history buff Ralph Hoult OBE, is putting together a Blue Plaque walking trail around Ramsgate which commemorates those locals who gave their all to the cause some 80 years ago.

Ralph’s trail, in partnership with charity The Thanet Trust, will help to remember the people of Ramsgate who gave their lives for their family, their neighbours and their town and who are in danger of being forgotten.

The trail, known as They Also Served, is funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Trust Fund and will pick out one person from each different part of life to exemplify the spirit of their generation. This will include a blue plaque for a local policeman, another for a nurse and yet more for grocers, firemen, housewives and teachers. There will be eight in all spread across the town.

The Trust is still putting together the details and would love to hear from anyone with a tale to tell of a relative, a friend or even themselves to be included in the trail and potentially have a blue plaque erected in their honour.

Copies of photos from the time are also wanted. The trail will have an accompanying book and website.

Get in touch with Thanet Trust at andrew.morris@tcdt.org.uk, message them on Facebook @ThanetTrust, or leave a message on their website at www.tcdt.org.uk and either Andrew or Ralph will ring you back for a chat.

The trail should be finished by the end of the year and there’ll be a launch party which members of the public will be able to attend. The latest project follows on from The Ramsgate Military & Heritage Trail which was launched in 2018.