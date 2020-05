Two men and a woman are in custody following a police raid in Broadstairs yesterday (May 22).

Kent Police executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Dundonald Road, at around 6.30pm.

Officers seized quantities of suspected crack cocaine, as well as drugs paraphernalia and five mobile phones.

Two men, aged 34 and 45, along with a 55-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply. They all remain in custody.