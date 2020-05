Lower Northdown Avenue in Cliftonville has been closed off by police tonight (May 23).

Officers have coned the road off at both ends while dealing with an incident understood to have taken place outside Leona Court.

A man is said to have damaged vehicles in the road before officers restrained him. An onlooker said the man was tasered twice after attacking two female passers-by and he was armed with a knife.

Kent Police has been asked for further details.