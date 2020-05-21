Broadstairs nursery staff create special signed video for little ones

Staff from The Nursery at EKC Group’s Broadstairs College have filmed a special signed rendition of ‘Over the Rainbow’ in tribute to the children who are at home during the lockdown.

The video, which was shared on The Nursery’s social media pages, showcases staff singing along to ‘The Wizard of Oz’ musical classic at home, using accompanying British Sign Language.

Senior nursery manager Michael Simpson said: “We made the video as a way to let the families know we were still thinking about them, we used signing to ensure it was inclusive.

“Kirstie McAlpin, our toddler room practitioner, put the video together for us in record time and we were very impressed. Creating the video gave us all a boost during the lockdown.

“The best comment we have received from a child who viewed the video is ‘why everyone looked so pretty?’”

