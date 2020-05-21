Four public toilets in Thanet expected to be reopened this weekend

Public toilets at Ramsgate, Viking Bay, Joss Bay and Margate will be reopened by Thanet council this weekend (May 23/24).

The toilets, which have been shut since March 25 in line with government coronavirus protection guidance, are likely to be available from 10am until 5pm, possibly 6pm.

The council says it is a ‘soft opening’ and reopening of more public loos across the isle could follow depending on resources.

The toilets will be manned by operatives wearing PPE and there will be an increase in cleaning, meaning they may have to close at times during the day for a 20 mnute period.

All toilet cubicles will be unisex with urinals closed because of the rules on social distancing,

Signs will ask people to use the toilets on a one in/one out system.

The plans are subject to change if deemed necessary.

However, some Birchington and Westgate residents are angry that their beaches are packed with no toilets open. One said: “People are going to toilet behind beach huts, in the grass, up walls, anywhere they can. The risk to public health in this hot weather is huge.”

Yesterday hundreds of people flocked to beaches on the isle despite there being no facilities open. There followed complaints of people urinating and defecating in public.