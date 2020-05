A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Margate this morning (May 21).

Police were called at 6.45am to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Royal Crescent.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man was taken to hospital. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

The road was cordoned off for several hours but has now been reopened.