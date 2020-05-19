Man behaving erratically on Ramsgate seafront taken to hospital

A man behaving erratically on Ramsgate seafront this afternoon (May 19) has been taken to hospital.

Kent Police was called to a report of a naked man exhibiting strange behaviour in Harbour Parade at 12.10pm.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the man has been taken to hospital.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was located in the town. He added: “We were called to King Street shortly before 2.15pm today to reports of a man with a head injury. Ambulance crews attended the scene and the man was assessed and treated before being taken to QEQM Hospital.”

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.