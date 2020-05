A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs following a crash in Ramsgate today (May 19).

Kent Police was called to Clements Road at 9.10am to a report that a car had collided with a parked vehicle.

Officers attended and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in custody.

No serious injuries were reported and the road is now open.