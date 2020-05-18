Police want to speak to this trio in connection with suspected moped theft attempt in Birchington.

Police have issued images of three people that officers would like to speak to in connection with suspected attempts to steal a moped in Birchington.

It was reported that the moped had been tampered with while parked in Station Approach, between 5pm on Saturday, May 2 and around 4.15pm on Monday, May 4.

The bike was also reportedly tampered with again and damaged, later during the same week between 11pm on Friday, May 8 and 9am the following day.

Officers are also investigating whether it might be linked to a theft of a bike from Crawford Gardens in Margate between midnight and 5am on Monday, May 11.

Inspector Julien Lawton said: “The people pictured are wearing fairly distinctive clothes which I am sure will be recognisable to those who know them. We want to speak to them as they may have information which could assist our investigation.

“Anyone who knows the people pictured, or witnessed the attempted thefts should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/76224/20.”

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org