Photos: First weekend of eased coronavirus restrictions

People have been out on isle beaches during the first weekend since ‘lockdown’ restrictions were eased.

As of Wednesday (May 13) curbs on daily life were relaxed meaning people are now able to exercise outside as many times each day as they wish.

Areas like playgrounds, outdoor gyms or ticketed outdoor leisure venues are excluded from this as the risk of infection is greater.

People can only exercise with up to one person from outside their household but are allowed to drive to outdoor open spaces irrespective of distance, so long as they respect social distancing guidance while they are there.

The warm weather has enticed people onto the beaches and promenades.

Earlier this week Margate businesses had appealed for visitors to stay away for the time being despite the announcement that people are now free to travel.

The Don’t Visit Margate campaign was launched on the Visit Margate page, and businesses including Peter’s Fish Factory, GB Pizza Co, Cliffs, The Lifeboat, and The Reading Rooms have signed up.

The don’t visit plea was also backed by North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Margate photographer Carl Hudson caught a snapshot of the weekend in Margate and Westgate.