Dunkirk feast delivery and ‘Coming Home’ meals on offer from Ramsgate’s Little Ships restaurant

The Little Ships restaurant in Ramsgate will mark the 80th anniversary of the evacuation of Dunkirk by bringing the restaurant service to its customers.

The Dunkirk evacuation took place between May 26 and June 4, 1940, when an armada of “little ships” set sail from Ramsgate and other ports all over the south of England in a bid to rescue over 300,000 British and French troops stranded on the French beach of Dunkirk.

Braving minefields, and air attacks by enemy planes, these civilian boats, along with other naval craft, chugged doggedly back and forth across the English Channel ferrying exhausted soldiers home to England.

The seafront restaurant, run by owner James Thomas and head chef Craig Mather, had hoped to recognise this bravery alongside the now scuppered, planned official reunion of those little ships.

With Covid restrictions meaning the restaurant cannot currently welcome in customers, the team has decided to take the celebrations to diners with a family feast delivery.

Craig has produced a menu of 24-hour marinated roast free-range chicken with the Little Ships trademark quality standards and generous portions.

Fruit and vegetables have been sourced from the restaurant allotment and local suppliers. There are also brioche inspired “Grown-up Doughnuts’ dusted in ginger and cinnamon sugar and oozing with allotment rhubarb jam.

Delivery is available from Thursday, May 21 and pre-orders are open from Monday (May 18). The feast costs £20 per person (including delivery) with a minimum order of two people. Twenty-four hours’ notice on orders is required.

Little Ships is also launching a “Coming Home” range of ready meals, made up of a selection of hand-made chilled dishes for people to heat and serve at home. Developed and produced single-handedly by Craig and tested on Little Ships families, the emphasis is on quality, local ingredients.

James said: “We are aiming to re-open our Little Ships restaurant as soon as government regulations allow. As well as great food and a welcoming atmosphere, our emphasis will be on post-Covid cleanliness and social distancing awareness.

“We will give customers, staff and suppliers alike the confidence and reassurance that we are doing everything possible to ensure their safety whilst on our premises.”

Chicken Feast

24 hour marinated roasted free range chicken Mediterranean potatoes with smoked paprika

Roasted peppers, vine tomatoes, shallots with capers and sourdough croutons Chickpea, shaved fennel, chorizo and lemon salad

BBQ courgettes with smoked almonds, lemon, chilli, garlic and sumac Baby Gem lettuce with sherry vinegar and manchego cheese

Home-made aioli Smoky tomato sauce Flatbread

Dessert

“Grown-up doughnuts” rolled in cinnamon and ginger sugar, filled with our own allotment rhubarb jam

Delivery times

Thursday, May 21, 5pm-9pm Friday, May 22 11am-2pm and 5pm-9pm Saturday, May 23 11am-2pm and 5pm-9pm

Sunday, May 24 11am-4pm

Other dates/times will be announced.

Order online www.littleshipsramsgate.co.uk or via telephone on 01843 585008/591514. Full prepayment required on order.