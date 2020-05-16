Margate businesses issue ‘don’t visit’ plea after easing of coronavirus restrictions on public life

Prominent Margate businesses are leading a campaign to encourage visitors to stay away from the town during the coronavirus crisis.

The Don’t Visit Margate campaign was launched on the Visit Margate page, and businesses including Peter’s Fish Factory, GB Pizza Co, Cliffs, The Lifeboat, and The Reading Rooms have signed up.

“We love Margate. It’s a beautiful place, with a kind community, and we are all happiest when we can share it with visitors,” they say, “But right now, we have other things we need to do. Covid 19 is real, and here on the Isle of Thanet we have one of the highest death rates in the county. Our NHS is fragile, our local council clearly struggling, and we’re not ready for visitors.”

The businesses – like many scientists – believe that an increase in visitors could lead to a second wave of infections. That would hit independent shops, cafes, restaurants and guesthouses hard and mean it takes them even longer to recover.

“So – for all of our indies, for local people, and for your own health, please stay home. Don’t visit Margate.” say the group

The letter has been signed by hospitality businesses including Angela’s Cafe, Roost, The Bus Cafe, Bottega Caruso, Dory’s, and The London Tavern, and by accommodation providers The Reading Rooms and Magical Margate Townhouse

Shops like Margate Bookshop and Clayspace Studios have signed and have been supported by arts organisations like traditional signwriter S&K Signs, theatre company Tootles & Nibs, and poetry organisation Whisky & Beards.

The message is in line with a plea made by North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale. The veteran MP is urging people to stay away for the time being, saying: “I have dozens of small businesses facing huge losses and wanting desperately to open up and start earning a living again but if we take the shutters down too soon we could lose an entire season for the sake of another few weeks.”

Even though you can now visit parks, open spaces and beaches in Thanet (and people can travel to them), the usual facilities will not be available: ➡️ ⚠️Please be aware that @RNLI lifeguards will not be on our beaches⚠️ and public toilets are not open ⛔️ — Communications Team (@ThanetCouncil) May 16, 2020

He added: “I believe that the “drive to wherever you want to take exercise” advice from the Government is premature and possibly sheer folly. I want the seaside towns that I represent to be able to welcome people with open arms again – as we have always done in the past – but we need to take baby steps towards re-opening, not a leap in the dark.

“Get this wrong and we could be worse than right back when we started. Get it right and we could be back in business in time for the real summer holidays.”

However, that is not echoed by Thanet council leader Rick Everitt who said the authority does not want to issue a ‘do not visit’ message.

He said: “Thanet does not want to take that position, but even if we did, it’s unlikely people across Kent and beyond in search of respite from the lockdown would pay much attention.

“In fact, we never want to be in the position of dissuading visitors from discovering the natural beauty and charm of our slice of the coastline.

If you’re taking the opportunity to be outdoors this weekend and will be visiting our parks, open spaces and on our beaches, please don’t forget to put your litter in the bin, or take it home with you. #OnlyLeaveFootprints 👣 pic.twitter.com/Ul0GizHP8T — Communications Team (@ThanetCouncil) May 16, 2020

“On the contrary, we want to showcase what our beaches have to offer, especially in an era when foreign travel is likely to remain difficult for some time. As and when the situation eases, we want visitors to see coming to Thanet as an attractive option.

“Part of that, however, has to be making sure that we don’t compromise safety for residents, staff and visitors.”

If you are a Margate business and want to sign, find the Visit Margate page on Facebook.