Margate music producers join collective on album raising funds for frontline workers

Three Margate music producers are among 14 who have contributed to an album raising money for Covid Crisis Rescue (UK).

The album has been created by The Fearless Few, an international collective of electronic music producers and DIY label founded by Margate resident Michael Mikkelsen.

Michael is joined by Margate music producers Ali Renault, Henry Gillespie plus 11 other producers on the 14 track digital album titled Assembly.

Proceeds from sales are to be used by the covid rescue charity to provide emergency protective equipment directly to healthcare professionals on the frontline.

Michael said: “We are used to working quickly so production challenges were restricted to no more than three hours. A little over a week was spent on compiling the 14 tracks, getting them mastered, working up cover art and the collateral for social channels.

“Local businesses Jamface and Margate Acupuncture & Natural Health Clinic have kindly helped boost sales by setting up prize draws offering those who buy the album a chance to win chilli jam or a free acupuncture session.”

Assembly spans several genres of electronic music from UK-based artists including Ali Renault, Bidl, Diffize, Henry Gillespie, Michael son of Michael, Oliver Si, Orac808, Robot Riddims, Rude Audio, Shaampoo Records, Truefunktion, Two Silhouettes, Valtow, Zar.

Buy the album for £10 and all Bandcamp profits go to the covid rescue group.

To get the collection off the ground, the collective has made an upfront donation of £140 and are appealing to others to help them boost funds.

So far £250 has been raised,

Find the album at https://thefearlessfewcollective.bandcamp.com/album/assembly

Find The Fearless Few on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/180minutes/