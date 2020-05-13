Two people arrested during drug raids in Ramsgate

Two people from Ramsgate remain in custody following drug raids this morning (May 13).

Police carried out warrants at properties in Harbour Street and Prestedge Avenue where they seized cannabis and made the two arrests.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police officers carried out intelligence-led warrants at properties in Harbour Street and Prestedge Avenue, Ramsgate.

“A quantity of cannabis was seized and a 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Ramsgate, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. Both remain in custody.”