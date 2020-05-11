Police renew appeal for witnesses to Margate car arson

Officers investigating an arson in Margate are appealing for witnesses.

Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance in Taddy Gardens at 11.30pm on Monday, May 4.

A car and a fence had been set alight and the fires were put out by Kent Fire and Rescue Service after crews were alerted at 11.16pm.

One fire engine attended and crews wore breathing apparatus while using a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames. No casualties were reported.

Officers attended and a 49-year-old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of arson, criminal damage and threats. He has been released on bail until June 1.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/76156/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org