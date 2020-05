A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a car blaze in Margate last night (May 4).

Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance in Taddy Gardens at 11.30pm.

A car and a fence had reportedly been set alight and the fires were put out by Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

Officers attended and the man, from Margate, was arrested on suspicion of arson. He remains in custody.