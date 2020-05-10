Photos: Blustery winds and high tide at Margate

Blustery conditions and extremely high tides today (May 10) marked a drastic change in weather conditions.

Environment Agency staff were out checking flood defences along the coast from Whitstable to Margate and warn of higher then normal tides expected for the next three days.

The agency says: “Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.

“We are expecting higher than normal tides over the next three days and may be issuing further messages during this time.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Margate photographer Carl Hudson got these shots of the blustery conditions.