Man to be sentenced for racial abuse, assault, theft and spitting at police officer in Margate

A 29-year-old man will appear in court to be sentenced for racially-aggravated offences and spitting at a police officer during his arrest in Margate.

Thomas Mason started shouting racist abuse at a member of staff, after he was challenged for stealing and drinking cans of beer from the High Street premises during the afternoon of Sunday, April 26.

When another man stepped in to help, Mason was also racially abusive towards him, and then assaulted him. Police attended the scene and arrested Mason, who became abusive towards an officer, spitting at him and threatening to kill his family.

Mason, of no fixed address, was charged on Monday (April 27) with racially-aggravated assault, theft from a shop, assaulting an officer and a racially-aggravated public order offence.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court via virtual link on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to all offences. He was remanded in custody and will appear in court for sentencing on May 14.