Woman and teenage girl arrested in Margate in connection with thefts from vehicles

A woman and a teenage girl have been arrested in connection with theft from cars in Thanet.

Police on patrol in Margate stopped the pair, who were seen to be acting suspiciously near vehicles in Orchard Road during the early hours of Monday (April 27).

A number of items believed to be stolen, including a car radio, keys, and satnavs, were recovered by officers at the scene. A 24-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, both from Margate, were arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle. The woman was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife. They were released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Work is ongoing to identify the owners of the recovered goods and officers are appealing to vehicle owners to report thefts from their cars, if they have not already done so, by calling 101 or reporting it via the Kent Police website.

Investigating officer PC Joanna Mackay said: “We are also taking this opportunity to remind people to remove valuables from their cars and ensure nothing – not even loose change – is left on display. Be vigilant and report anything suspicious to us.”

Further advice on reducing the risk of becoming a victim of theft can be found at: https://www.kent.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/theft-from-a-vehicle/