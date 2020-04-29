Your Leisure offers free health and wellbeing online portal

With centres currently closed due to the UK lockdown, Your Leisure has put together a Health and Wellbeing online portal with a range of videos, downloads and links to advice from partners and top sources to help you to stay healthy and safe.

The online portal is free to use for everyone, members and non-members alike, and you’ll find YouTube workouts for Group Exercise and videos from Shapemaster for FeelGood Factory/Ageless Thanet users. Plus, Your Leisure’s LiveBetter Practitioner, Robby Clifford MSc (Health Rehabilitation and Exercise), has created a special guide featuring simple exercises that have been put together to help you keep going and to reduce the likelihood of you losing strength and cardiovascular health.

There are also links to Changing Minds, Kent with advice and support for Mental Health and information from Activity Alliance to support disabled people in our communities.

From everyone at Your Leisure, we wish you and your loved one well and look forward to seeing you at our centres in the future. Stay safe.