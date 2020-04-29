Horse rider helps police find man following A299 crash by St Nicholas-at-Wade

A horse rider in St Nicholas-at-Wade helped police find a man who reportedly left the scene of a road incident yesterday (April 28).

Police were called at 5.10pm after a car came off the road at the A299 near the village roundabout and ended up in a field.

The 19-year-old rider was in Potten Street on horse Buddy when police officers reportedly asked for her to help by cantering around the fields to locate the man.

The man was found and he was then taken to hospital.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 5.10pm on Tuesday, April 28 to a report that a car had left the A299 near the St Nicholas at Wade roundabout.

“A man who had reportedly left the scene was later located by officers nearby and taken to a local hospital by ambulance.”

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.