Sea-Doo GTX stolen from outside Manston property

Thieves have stolen a Sea-Doo GTX from outside a property in Manston.

The machine was stolen from a property in Manston Court Road at around 2.10pm on Sunday (April 26).

A witness reported seeing a blue Land Rover towing it from the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a white male, around 25 years old, with short dark hair.

A passenger in the vehicle is described as a white male, also around 25 years old, around 6ft tall, with blonde, shoulder-length hair.

The machine is a Sea-Doo GTX 4-Tec with ‘AE-4754’ written on the front.

Anyone who has seen the machine, has any information about the incident or dashcam footage of the vehicle involved, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/71788/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or complete the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org