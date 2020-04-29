Man charged and remanded over Ramsgate Post Office burglary

Wednesday 29 April 2020

A suspected burglar is to appear in court in connection with the theft of cigarettes from a Ramsgate post office.

Police were called after a burglary took place in the High Street premises during the early hours of Sunday, April 19. Cigarettes were reported to have been stolen from the building.

Yesterday (April 28) Lee Kennelly was charged with one count of burglary with intent to steal.

Mr Kennelly, 36, of Manston Road, Ramsgate, appeared via virtual link at Medway Magistrates’ Court today and was remanded in custody.

The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, June 1.