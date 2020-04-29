Tribute paid to intensive care nurse and father-of-two who has died after testing positive for COVID-19

A nurse at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Adekunle Enitan, 55, an intensive care nurse and father of two, died in the hospital’s intensive care unit last Friday (24 April), cared for by the highly specialist team he had worked with as an agency nurse for five years.

His wife Temitayo, son Martin and daughter Divine paid tribute to him, saying: “Adekunle was a great father and husband who cared deeply for us as well as others around him.

“We are all very thankful for the memories that we shared with him. He is now gone but he will never be forgotten and his spirit will always be beside us.”

Known to his colleagues as Ade, he will be remembered as a kind and caring nurse and much respected colleague. He recently undertook a PhD in hospital management.

Yvonne Davis, ITU Senior Sister and Ade’s PhD mentor said: “We are deeply saddened to lose Ade. He was an excellent nurse and a kind and cheery soul with a dry sense of humour. He could always make me laugh.

“He worked hard for his patients and in his studies. He cared deeply about what he did, coming in on his days off to help develop a new garden for our ITU patients. I am proud to have called him my friend. We will all miss him greatly.”

Susan Acott, Chief Executive of East Kent Hospitals said: “Ade was a very experienced intensive care nurse and valued member of the ITU team.

“My deepest condolences to Ade’s family, friends and colleagues on behalf of everyone at the Trust. We are immensely proud of Ade’s service with us, going above and beyond to care for some of our sickest patients.

“My heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in Ade’s care, particularly his ITU colleagues who are grieving the loss of one of their own.”

There will be a permanent memorial at the hospital to remember Ade which will be arranged with his family and colleagues.

By Liz Crudgington