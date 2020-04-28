Age UK Thanet’s call to donate VE Day meal for isle veterans

AGE UK Thanet is asking people to help mark the 75th anniversary of the end of war in Europe by nominating a veteran and donating £8 for them to receive a meal.

Age UK Thanet wants to deliver up to 75 meals on VE Day – May 8 – to Thanet’s elderly, particularly war veterans.

An Age UK Thanet spokesperson said: “You can support us as individuals, businesses or a community group and help anyone, such as a neighbour, a loved one or donate £8 towards a meal for a veteran you may never meet.

“You can also leave a personal message, that will be delivered with the meal. This should mean a lot, particularly if you can’t visit them in person at this time.

“Our special menu for our Veteran day buddy box delivery is gammon ham, potato salad, coleslaw, salad and a bread roll followed by a chocolate whip dessert. Homemade food made with love to remind somebody special that you care.”

To donate a meal, call Age UK Thanet on 01843 223881 and specify if you want to donate for an unknown hero, or have a special someone who you’d like it be delivered too. Include their address and whether they’re allergic to any of the ingredients below*.

They will receive the meal delivered to their home on VE Day between 2pm and 4pm.

*In terms of allergies, please be aware that the following ingredients are used in the meal: gammon ham, cucumber, tomatoes, peppers, mixed lettuce, spring onion, red onion, grated carrot, coleslaw, potatoes, pickle/piccalilli, butter, bread, chocolate, milk or eggs. For vegetarians Age UK Thanet can offer cheese instead of gammon ham.