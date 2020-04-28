Minster dad takes on 100km (indoor) bike ride in aid of the Martha Trust

A Minster dad-of-three who had signed up for a 100km cycle ride in aid of the Martha Trust has completed the challenge without leaving his home.

Discovery Park maintenance manager Brett Martin was due to take part in a cycle of a circular route from Betteshanger Park, around the Thanet coast and back to the park, last Saturday but the current social distancing restrictions meant the event was cancelled.

The 54-year-old aimed to raise funds for the Trust which cares for his daughter Charlotte at their site in Worth.

Charlotte, 33, lives with a rare neurological disorder called Rett syndrome which causes profound and multiple physical and communication disabilities. She has been living at the Martha Trust for the past 15 years.

Brett said: “Charlotte is quite severely limited, she is non-verbal and cannot walk. Martha Trust is an amazing place and the family are exceptionally happy with the care they give Charlotte.

“Because of the restrictions the ride has been postponed meaning that Martha Trust is one of many charities currently struggling for income at a time when they need it most.

“My wife Lisa said why didn’t I do the ride on my indoor training bike. I did and I have been blown away by all the support, it has been phenomenal.”

Brett has raised £3,053 -including Gift Aid – smashing through his original £1,500 target.

He said: “It really does make a difference. The Trust would normally be in its busy fundraising season now so there has been a huge impact on its income.

“It really is such an amazing cause. I have been so humbled by the support. There has been so much support for causes when you look across the country and see people like Captain Tom, and that is so heart-warming.”

Kerry Banks, from the Martha Trust, said: “Brett is brilliant at getting involved and everyone at Martha Trust says a huge thank you for all the money that has been raised. All our events, like other charities, are at a standstill so any money we get through is vital.

“If anyone else would like to help with fundraising please call us on 01304 610448 or email fundraising@marthatrust.org.uk “

The Martha Trust supports people with profound physical and multiple learning disabilities. It offers residential and respite care in a bright, modern, safe and stimulating environment.

Find out more here